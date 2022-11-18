Govt fight to keep Kimba nuclear waste dump site 'disrespectful' say Traditional Owners

Barngarla First Nations leaders have said the federal Labor government's ongoing legal defence against the group's case to block a nuclear waste dump near Kimba is "disrespectful".
The comments came as it was recently revealed successive federal governments since 2017 had spent around $10 million in legal expenses related to a national nuclear waste dump near Kimba. Barngarla Traditional Owners from the Kimba and Eyre Peninsula area are seeking to block the dump in Federal Court next March, after mounting other legal challenges in recent years.
The legal case against the government, brought by the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation (BDAC), has delayed commencement on the project. The government has directly spent $600,000 fighting BDAC since its litigation began on 21 December 2021.
The people of the Kimba district voted to allow the dump to be built within their council boundaries on November 2019 after about two years of consultation with government. The Barngarla people say that consultation did not include them and they were excluded from voting in the polls because they did not live in the area.
"It's about protecting and preserving our culture and continuing on the fight for our community. It's about protecting and preserving those sites," BDAC chair Jason Bilney said.
BDAC would continue to push federal Labor to overturn a 2021 decision by the previous Coalition government to green-light the nuclear dump at Kimba.
"We built up a relationship with [Resources Minister] Madeleine King when she was in opposition. Now that she's in government we've been over to Canberra to talk to her, and she's going to let this process play out in the courts, which is very disrespectful to us as a First Nations people."
Kimba locals have expressed frustration that after a voting in favour of the dump in 2019, 452 votes to 282, some groups continued to delay progress.
"I believe there's been a lot of hold ups that are not allowing the project to move forward. I think it's part and parcel of a major project," Kerri Cliff, local grain farmer and nuclear dump supporter said.
"I don't necessarily support their claims but I think they are entitled to have their claims heard."
Kimba voted in favour of the nuclear waste storage site to help revive its economic fortunes. Building the dump in the district would bring tens of millions in government funding and around 45 new jobs.
"It's becoming more and more evident that small communities need ventures other than agriculture to sustain a viable population and services and all of the things that make a little town click," Mrs Cliff said.
BDAC's foremost concern is protecting ancestral lands, but Barngarla Elder Aunty Dawn Taylor, who grew up in Kimba, believed opposing the dump is also in the town's best interests.
"Kimba has open arms. If a waste dump gets put on the Barngarla land, it's so close to Kimba. Kimba's arms will be closed and tourists and everybody will be going around, and they won't have income and support," Dawn Taylor said.
Kerry Cliff, who is also a member of the Working for Kimba's Future group, said much of the community fear surrounding nuclear waste subsided during the consultation process.
"We had a visit by three people from France, where they host a similar facility in the Champagne region. That gave us a lot of confidence after their visit," Mrs Cliff said.
Landowners on each side of the proposed site are understood to be comfortable with a nuclear waste dump going there.
The government was keen to find a new home for the nation's low and intermediate level nuclear waste as its current storage facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney continued to fill up. Kimba emerged as its favoured location, in a decision-making process that has plagued successive governments for around 40 years.
"At some point in time we'll need a facility and our community has put its hand up to host it," Mrs Cliff said.
For BDAC and Mr Bilney, the project involves thousands of years of ancestral heritage, and should be decided by more than just one small town.
"The Labour Government go on about Uluru Statement from the Heart, writing Indigenous people into the Constitution, yet they're going against a First Nations people and breaking their heart and putting a nuclear waste dump on their Country," Mr Bilney said.
"We don't want it on the Country full stop. It will not go on our country. We will keep fighting this. We'll fight it for another 25 years."
A spokesperson for Resources Minister Madeleine King provided a statement to this masthead.
"The Minister worked with the Barngarla People in the last term of Parliament to ensure that they secured the right for Judicial Review of the land nomination for the Facility. Minister King will continue to work with the Barngarla People and the local community - those for and against the proposal - as they move forward," the spokesperson said.
"While there is no native title on the site, the Government will progress the Facility in a way that protects cultural heritage and delivers economic benefit to the Traditional Custodians."
Investigations into the geology, hydrology and other aspects of the site near Kimba would commence shortly.
