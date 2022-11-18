Whyalla News

Govt fight to keep Kimba nuclear waste dump site 'disrespectful' say Traditional Owners

By Tristan Tobin
November 18 2022 - 6:00pm
The town of Kimba as seen from Whites Knob lookout. Picture supplied.

Barngarla First Nations leaders have said the federal Labor government's ongoing legal defence against the group's case to block a nuclear waste dump near Kimba is "disrespectful".

