Gallery: Variety halloween party

Families from across Whyalla gathered at the Roopena Football and Sporting Club late last month for a halloween fundraising party for Variety.
Arriving late, Whyalla News caught the end of a night of costumes, live music, lollies, jack-o-lanterns and family fun.
Local artists Alexander Ian and Colby Krawczyk put on the rock hits for an audience young and old.
It appeared some adults didn't get the memo about dressing up, and the best costumes of the night went to the kids.
A special mention goes to junior pirate Chase Barber and his suspiciously immobile pet bird named Feathers.
The event raised money for Variety in Whyalla. The charity offers support to sick and disadvantaged children.
Donations can be made to Variety South Australia at https://www.variety.org.au/sa/?variety_state=sa
