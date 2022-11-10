Whyalla News

Meet the local: Whyalla's Susan Burgess

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 10 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Burgess is a fundraising team captain for Variety in Whyalla. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Susan Burgess is a teacher and fundraising captain for Variety in Whyalla. She began volunteering with Variety after a grant from the organisation changed her son Joseph's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.