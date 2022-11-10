Susan Burgess is a teacher and fundraising captain for Variety in Whyalla. She began volunteering with Variety after a grant from the organisation changed her son Joseph's life.
"We like to give back because we were given such a huge gift."
In 2016 Variety gave Susan's family a wheelchair accessible car for Joseph worth about $50,000. It was an upgrade that improved Joseph's quality of life beyond measure.
"It was so exciting to get that phone call. It completely changed our world," Mrs Burgess said.
"Before the new car we had a sedan, so I was literally putting Joseph in the back seat, and being small myself that's quite a mean feat. Then I'd fold up the wheelchair and try to put it in the boot myself. That wheelchair is half my weight."
The new car has a ramp that makes getting in the car much easier.
"To have a wheelchair accessible car means that Joseph can see all around him. He's easy to push into the car, so he can go anywhere now. It just makes his world so much more accessible," Mrs Burgess said.
After receiving the car Susan and her family joined Variety to start giving back. In the six years since her family was helped, Susan's fundraising activity has brought in around $60,000 for Variety. That amount is more than what the family originally received from the organisation.
Much of the money Susan's group has raised is from big Variety bashes and smaller sausage sizzles around Whyalla. She also helps locals apply for Variety grants of their own.
"People come to me ask how do we get a grant because we need this for our child, or we need this for our organisation," Mr Burgess said.
"Earlier this year we organised equipment for a horse-riding therapy program here. So we sat down and wrote the application and a month later they had the funding they needed."
"I've been involved in a number of grants in Whyalla. To be able to see those families get what they thought they couldn't get, because they didn't know they could access it."
There is more help available in the community than many people expect, Mrs Burgess said.
"A lot of people don't understand or realise how much support there is available out there for families like ours and like theirs. All they have to do is ask for it, and if it's possible, it can happen."
"It's so empowering and motivating for me to know that I'm helping out people, because I was helped in the first place."
Mrs Burgess said anyone considering getting involved in a community organisation should give it a go.
"I think it's great to give back to the community, to be involved in the community. When you start to get involved with the community you get back as much as you give."
