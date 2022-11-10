Whyalla News

Whyalla Filipina community comes together for sport day

TT
By Tristan Tobin
November 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Whyalla's last remaining migrant social clubs is still going strong, with the Filipino Cultural Association celebrating its annual sports festival earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.