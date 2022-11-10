One of Whyalla's last remaining migrant social clubs is still going strong, with the Filipino Cultural Association celebrating its annual sports festival earlier this month.
The association marked its 40th anniversary in June, and in November put on its latest sports day aimed at promoting mental and physical health, and intergenerational understanding.
Members of the Whyalla's Filipina community, young and old, played sports including basketball, volleyball, badminton and table tennis to celebrate life in a town that has brought them opportunity, an active tradition that goes back about 15 years.
The group was divided into teams for a friendly day of sport among a small community that came to Whyalla years ago.
"They migrated because of the opportunities offered to children and families," Joy Penman, member of the cultural association said.
The sports day is not the only event on the association's annual calendar, members celebrate occasions including Philippines Independence Day, Christmas, and Valentine's Day (Filipino Style).
"We also have regular sports events targeting the young and not so young members as well as education sessions on topics of common interest," Ms Penman said.
Ms Penman believed Filipinos were the fourth largest national group in Whyalla, making up less than two per cent of the city's population, totalling around 300 residents.
"The majority are skilled workers who sought better opportunities for employment for their families in Australia," Ms Penman said.
The sports event, held at the Whyalla Recreation Centre, had the aim of building a sense of community and belonging, Ms Penman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.