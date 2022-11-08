Whyalla News

Garage sales galore in Whyalla this month

Updated November 8 2022 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Local business owner Dylan Laherstorfer gearing up for his vintage toy sale on the Garage Sale Trail. Pictyure suppled.

The Garage Sale Trail returns to Whyalla over the next two weekends, with more than 80 sales listed across the steel city this month.

