Garage sales galore in Whyalla this month

The Garage Sale Trail returns to Whyalla over the next two weekends, with more than 80 sales listed across the steel city this month.
The trail is a national, community-powered event that aims to reduce waste and connect with their neighbours. Whyalla City Council is a key supporter of the event locally.
Mayor Clare McLaughlin said series of garage sales were "a fun and social way for residents to reduce waste, meet the neighbours and make or save a few bucks."
"All the garage sales registered locally will see around 33,000 kilograms of pre-loved items saved from landfill," Mayor McLaughlin said.
"Locals can grab a guilt-free bargain and know they're contributing to keeping stuff circulating for longer, meaning less raw materials and energy are needed to make new items."
Garage Sale Trail has partnered with PayPal to enable cashless payments at this year's event. Shoppers and sellers with a PayPal account and the PayPal app can make and accept secure, touch-free payments using PayPal QR codes.
Find all the local sales at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/whyalla
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.