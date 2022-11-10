Whyalla News

Schools out! Whyalla Secondary College celebrates its first year 12 graduates

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 8:30pm
Whyalla Secondary College held its inaugural year 12 graduation ceremony on Friday October 28 to celebrate a very important year for both the college, the year 12 student cohort and their families.

