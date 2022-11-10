Schools out! Whyalla Secondary College celebrates its first year 12 graduates

Whyalla Secondary College held its inaugural year 12 graduation ceremony on Friday October 28 to celebrate a very important year for both the college, the year 12 student cohort and their families.
The day commenced with a lunch for students in the Mount Laura Theatre foyer with a ceremony held inside the theatre.
Student Hannah Spigiel performed a song as guests arrived and the event was hosted by Year 11 Student Representative Council members Dora Crenstil and Georgia Pitkin, with Jazmyn Storr reading the Acknowledgement of Country.
Year 11/12 Assistant Principal, Dr Alexandra Holeva presented the certificates and as each student walked onto the stage special achievements were recognised, such as attendance and most improved.
Dignitaries in attendance included Eddie Hughes MP and members from the Department for Education Local Education Team, Jenna MacDonald, Kellie Bails and Paul Pitkin.
Principal Tricia Richman addressed the students and their families congratulating the class of 2022 for completing their schooling journey.
"This year has come with a lot of challenges but the resilience, dedication and determination the students have put into their studies has not gone unnoticed," Principal Richman said.
Principal Richman shared she hopes graduates will follow their dreams, believe in themselves and never say something is impossible.
On behalf of the college, Trish thanked and acknowledged the school's Deputy Principal Christina Nicholas, Year 11/12 Assistant Principal Dr Alexandra Holeva, the Year 12 Teachers and Student Services Officers for aiding students in their success.
Student, Logan Wagner, performed a song as families spilled out into the front of the school, celebrating the first graduating class of Whyalla Secondary College.
The college opened its doors for the first time this year with the amalgamation of three high schools, together with the transition of year six students into year seven across the state.
