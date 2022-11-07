It was a big weekend of Whyalla softball, with two games played.
Tigers versus Roadrunners
Tigers went on first, with Tanya Connor completing a safe hit to short. Sandra Shea made it on following a Tigers error and later scored home with a Kath Wilson hit to left field.
Roadies finished the first innings with a score of five following strong play from Mia Adams and Briony Roughsedge. Mia Adams hit her way to third, while Kylie Whibley walked on after she was struck by a pitch. Briony Roughsedge unloaded the bases with thumping home run to left field.
Tigers got some hits in the second innings but were ultimately kept scoreless in the second and third. Roadies managed four runners home in the second innings and eight in the third. Five of these runs were helped by errors from an inexperienced but improving Tigers side.
Roadies took out the game 17-1 after the widening gap in scores brought about the mercy rule.
Shout outs
Tigers - Louisha Williams and Aliya Pedler
Roadies - Bri Roughsedge and Kirsty Sampson
Safe Hits
Tigers - T. Connor 2, K. Wilson 1, J. Shea 1
Road Runners - M. Adams 3, K. Whibley 1, B. Roughsedge 4 (1 HR), R. Fowler 1, K. Sampson 1, B. Catt 1
Pitching - B Roughsedge 4 K2's.
Cats versus Eagles
Eagles went on first, getting one across home from a wild Cats pitch.
Cats then went on and scored four home in the first innings, aided by some costly Eagles errors.
Eagles failed to connect with the bat, with Cats pitcher Amy Vanroosmale delivering six strikeouts to a befuddled Eagles side.
Cats went on for their bat in the second innings and connected. Bella Smith scored an infield home run off an error. Then Francine Treloar and Jess Mitchell delivered three base hits while a returning Rowena Barber managed two safe hits across the day.
It was an error-heavy game from both sides but the Cats took the win 15-2 after the mercy rule was invoked.
Shout Out
Eagles - Leah Edwards
Cats - Mia Dodd
Catches - Eagles - M.Mcnamarra 1 M. Ellis 1 - Cats - F. Treloar 2, A. Vanroosmalen 3, D. Wiltshire 2, J. Mitchell 1, R, Barber 2
Pitching - A, Vanroosmalen 6 K2's
Sunday November 13
10.15am - Indians vs Cats
11.30am - Tigers vs Eagles
Road Runners - canteen and umpiring
Set Up - Indians
Pack Up - Tigers
