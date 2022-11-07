Whyalla News

Intercity cricket: Croft takes seven for Central Whyalla, crushing West Augusta

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:18pm
Central Whyalla's Jarrad Dunbar on the front foot in his 91 run partnership with Luke Schubert. Picture by John O'Halloran.

Central Whyalla bowler Jayden Croft has launched the Rooster's 2022-23 campaign off the ground with a devastating spell of 7/5 on Saturday. West Augusta were no match for Centrals, as they recorded their first win of the season.

