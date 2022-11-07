Central Whyalla bowler Jayden Croft has launched the Rooster's 2022-23 campaign off the ground with a devastating spell of 7/5 on Saturday. West Augusta were no match for Centrals, as they recorded their first win of the season.
Without their two veterans in Scott Collison and Brad Smith, Centrals were desperate to stake a claim to the Northern Super League championship, and did so in a team performance that is sure to remind the league of their ability to win big.
Batting first at Memorial Oval, Jarrad Dunbar was promoted to open with Josh Ackland, and the pair began strongly. Ackland soon fell to Elliot Wright for 28, which brought Luke Schubert to the crease.
Together Dunbar and Schubert put on a 91-run partnership which was imperative to the Roosters victory. Dunbar was in particularly fine form, striking a run-a-ball 90 which included eight boundaries. Schubert went on to score an important 44. Centrals finished their innings at 7/199.
Chasing an imposing total, West Augusta tried to take the game to the Roosters with Elliot Wright hitting some early boundaries. He was soon dismissed by Isaac Smith for 18 however, and the ball was handed to Roosters swing specialist in Jayden Croft.
Croft proceeded to decimate West Augusta's lineup, taking all seven of his wickets either bowled or LBW in a masterclass of turf-wicket bowling. Ethan Inglis was also among the wicket-takers, chipping in with 1/15 late in the day.
At 9/55 West were forced to finish their innings following an injury, handing Centrals the victory by 135 runs. Croft's figures of 7/5 are the best performance by a Whyalla bowler in the last 10 years, bar his teammate Brad Smith's 7/4 against West Whyalla in 2015.
Final Result
Centrals: 7/199. West Augusta: 9/55.
Best Players:
Central Whyalla - Jayden Croft, Jarrad Dunbar, Luke Schubert.
West Augusta - Kale Irvine, Elliot Wright, Darcy Irvine.
