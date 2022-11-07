Whyalla-based Giles MP Eddie Hughes says a "21st century version" of the housing trust is needed to tackle accommodation shortages.
He said a return to placemaking partnerships between government and industry could help fix what he says is an impending housing shortage once Whyalla's green hydrogen industry takes off.
The now-defunct trust built houses in the Upper Spencer Gulf many years ago, offering cut-rate rental fees.
Mr Hughes' idea comes as government and industry continue to look at Whyalla for its potential as a green hydrogen creation and export hub with a $593 million hydrogen power station already confirmed for the city, and further billions in private and government investment appearing likely.
The green energy boom would create a skills and labour shortage in Whyalla, with a lack of modern housing stock was identified as a key issue.
Mr Hughes said government and industry could partner to solve the problem, similar to what had been done in Whyalla in days gone by.
"I came here as a kid with my family and the housing trust then was part of industry policy. It was housing for workers and I think we need a 21st century version of the housing trust," he said.
Much of Whyalla was planned and built through a partnership with BHP, state government and later local government, starting around World War II and running until the 1970s.
Mr Hughes said he and his family had benefited from that coordinated master-planning and housing trust accommodation and thought future blue and white collar families could do so as well.
But he said more certainty around what projects were going to materialise, and the labour required to build and run them, was needed before any government-industry partnerships could be formed.
"It all needs to be driven by having a clear understanding of the nature of the projects. How many people are going to be employed? What is the construction workforce? What is the permanent workforce?" he said.
"When there is a clear idea, you will get the private sector doing some investment, but it also needs public commitment as well."
Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey agreed housing stock was a problem not just in Whyalla, but around regional Australia.
"I think it's more the lack of quality houses than the lack of houses," he said.
"The issue is that the rentals, and the price of the properties, are not such that they encourage investment, which is a real bugbear problem that undermines the ability to update housing stock."
"So housing stock gets run down because it's not making much in the rental market... it is a real conundrum."
Mr Ramsey said part of the solution might rest in changing regulations, such as finding another way to gather the tax dollars brought in by stamp duty as a lever to encourage greater housing turnover.
"We do need some kind of mechanism that encourages investment in housing. Difficult to see where it is," he said.
"I would love to see state government find another, different way to raise that stamp duty tax, even if it was a general tax, because I think stamp duty is a real disincentive to move, to downsize, to open up properties that would otherwise take more people."
