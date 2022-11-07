A shortage of housing stock in Whyalla could limit growth as the city looks to "re-industrialise" in a green hydrogen economy, leaders have said.
Speaking at the Whyalla Business and Tourism Awards last week, state and local government officials flagged the need for more and newer housing as a key challenge the city must overcome before it could take advantage of a potential green boom.
"We have got some challenges, finding places for all the people that want to live and work here is absolutely one of them," Deputy Premier Susan Close said.
Steel city housing shortages have come under renewed focus after the state government committed to build a $593 million dollar hydrogen power plant in Whyalla council boundaries by 2026.
More major projects could be on the way, with further billions of hydrogen investment currently in play for the city.
State MP Eddie Hughes said the hydrogen power plant would be "the catalyst for a range of other developments", and the need to expand housing stock to welcome a growing blue and white collar population was a critical to ensuring Whyalla could benefit.
"We need people to come in and be part of our communities, and settle," Mr Hughes said.
Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons said dated housing stock built in previous boomtimes was now poised to hold the city back unless something was done.
"I think the opportunity in front of the city is to grow our population. Our achilles heel as a city is our housing stock."
Mr Commons said it would take a combined effort between state and federal government to solve the housing shortage. The alternative was a future where much of the labour force did not live in the city full-time.
"We certainly don't want a scenario where we create a fly-in, fly-out city where we a lot of people come into the city solely for work," he said.
"We actually want to attract those professionals, that skilled workforce, their families, to Whyalla and the Spencer Gulf region."
Close collaboration between state and local government would be needed to fix the issue before significant investment arrived, leaders said.
"The enablers to make this [hydrogen economy] work are going to take a lot of attention from both state and local government, and we hope with a bit of support from federal government as well," Ms Close said.
Mr Commons said the council was "working very actively with the state government and with the private sector to look at how we bring on some new housing to enable locals to transition into more modern and contemporary housing options, and/or to attract other people to come and live in our city".
The problem would require a "multi-layered" approach between government and the private sector to ensure economic benefits were spread a throughout the community, Mr Hughes said.
"We have to be able to house a whole range of people, from people that are really down on their luck, to the people that are looking for upmarket housing to move here and live here and work here," he said.
"And there's not a one size fits all solution, but it's going to require government, state and federal. It's going to need partnerships with government, local council and the private sector, and with the non-government sector as well, when it comes to housing."
