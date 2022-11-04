One-hundred-year-old Whyalla local Patricia Hay took to the skies for a birthday helicopter ride last month.
Mrs Hay served in the Royal Air Force during World War Two, and was "excited" to relive her days in the service with a helicopter ride over Whyalla. The joyride, arranged by her family, coincided with the Whyalla Wings Airport Open Day on October 29.
"I can't thank my family enough for what they've done for me," Mrs Hay said, still buzzing after landing back on terra firma.
Her flight, put on by Barossa Helicopters, lasted around 15 minutes, taking in the sights of Whyalla city, the foreshore and the airport open day below.
"It was my grandson James and my granddaughter Casey who arranged all this for me. I think it was wonderful of them," a clearly overjoyed Mrs Hay said.
Family members arranged the flight after Mrs Hay wished for a helicopter ride on her 99th birthday.
Spending time around the sights and sounds of aircraft brought back "lots of memories" Mrs Hay said.
Originally from Dundee, Mrs Hay met her late husband Fred while both were serving in the Royal Air Force during World War Two. After Fred's passing in 2009, Mrs Hay moved to Whyalla to be closer to her large and growing family.
Today, Mrs Hay has three children, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A large group of Mrs Hay's family members gathered on the tarmac to watch her flight take-off and land, waving as she went.
Mrs Hay was keen to point out that she wasn't merely 100, but 100 and three weeks old by the time she took her helicopter ride.
