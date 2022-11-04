Whyalla News

Celebration in the sky: Whyalla's Pat Hay marks 100th birthday

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One-hundred-year-old Whyalla local Patricia Hay took to the skies for a birthday helicopter ride last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.