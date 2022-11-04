Whyalla News

Gallery: Smiling faces at the Whyalla Airport open day

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Families of all ages gathered together last week to enjoy aerobatics and family activities in beautiful weather at the Whyalla Wings Airport Open Day.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

