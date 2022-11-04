Gallery: Smiling faces at the Whyalla Airport open day

Families of all ages gathered together last week to enjoy aerobatics and family activities in beautiful weather at the Whyalla Wings Airport Open Day.
More than 4000 steel city residents passed through the gates to enjoy the first event of its kind in years for Whyalla.
The open day was a celebration of upgrades to airport facilities.
Among the upgrades were lengthened and strengthened runways, a new taxiway, more apron (tarmac) space, improved runway lighting, renovated terminal spaces and more bays to park passenger planes.
Airport Manager Bradley Benson said the works had "future-proofed" the airport for growth.
The event drew a large number of young families, with activities like face-painting, arts and crafts and a jumping castle.
Whyalla City Council has said it plans to put on more events at the airport in future.
