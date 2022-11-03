Whyalla News

For a Whyalla girl who grew up thinking netball was "too girly", Taylor Lee-Breen has the makings of a netball legend

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor-Lee Breen won the Transcontinental A Grade Medal Best and Fairest for St Josephs

Aside from turning 31 last Sunday, Taylor Lee-Breen isn't short of reasons to celebrate, including winning her third Transcontinental Best and Fairest Medal at the A-Grade Netball Grand Final hosted in Port Augusta earlier in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.