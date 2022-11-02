Whyalla to benefit from regional housing commitments, but role of 2022 Federal Budget unknown

Construction and planning for eighteen new, affordable homes in Whyalla is underway, according to the South Australian Housing Authority (SAHA).
The announcement comes separately to the 2022 Federal Budget which has committed to the construction of one million new, affordable, well-located homes across Australia.
Although aiming to address key housing shortages, the 2022 Federal Budget has not yet identified what percentage of homes will be allocated to South Australian regions to aid SAHA's ongoing work.
Desperation for housing in some regional areas in South Australia is so great, it is impacting region's ability to attract a sustainable workforce, which has flow-on impacts for local economies.
Rental prices have risen by 9.7 per cent in regional areas over the 12 months to September 2022 and the national rental vacancy rate is at a record low of 0.9 per cent.
According to Uniting Country SA chief executive officer Dr Harry Randhawa, more than 600 people are sleeping rough in a region which takes in the Upper Spencer Gulf, the Mid North and Eyre Peninsula.
"There seems to be a misconception that homelessness is just a metropolitan issue, but it is not. It affects the regions significantly," Mr Randhawa said.
"While details of the new federal programs are being negotiated, the SA Housing Authority is already implementing the state government's $177.5 million Public Housing Improvement Program (PHIP)," a Spokesperson for SAHA said.
Through the program, SAHA has committed to allocating 150 homes in regional South Australia.
"Across the broader Upper Spencer Gulf region, 45 homes will be built, with construction expected to begin before the end of the 2022/23, with sites being identified for the remainder," the Spokesperson said.
