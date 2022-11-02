Whyalla News

Whyalla on par with Port Pirie, Port Augusta with percentage of returned votes

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:16am, first published 2:19am
Only 28 per cent of Whyalla residents have voted in the 2022 Council Elections so far and they have one more week to do so

28 percent of residents enrolled to vote in the City of Whyalla have returned a vote for the 2022 Council Elections, according to daily returns figures from the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA).

