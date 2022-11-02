28 per cent of Whyalla residents have voted in the 2022 Council Elections, they have one week left to vote

28 percent of residents enrolled to vote in the City of Whyalla have returned a vote for the 2022 Council Elections, according to daily returns figures from the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA).
"What the numbers show is that of the 15,594 electors in the [Whyalla] area, 4,491 envelopes have been sent back as of yesterday (so approximately 28.8%)," a Spokesperson for ECSA said.
When compared with other Local Government Areas in the Upper Spencer Gulf region, this number is fairly close to the average, with Port Augusta sitting at 28.29 per cent and Port Pirie, 27.44 per cent.
"While voting doesn't officially close until November 10, people wanting to vote are advised to return their postal vote by Monday November 7 to give time for postage," an ECSA Spokesperson said.
"November 2 is the last day to phone us if you're wanting to vote over the telephone," they said.
Residents have until 5:00pm Thursday, November 10 to return their postal vote in person at any one of the drop off points at a local council, after which vote-counting will commence.
According to ECSA, the use of the new candidate portal has enabled for the first time, the capture of more demographic data of candidates running in the 2022 Council Elections from across South Australia too.
"The number of candidates in 2022 identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander was 19, 215 candidates declared a country of birth other than Australia and there was a total of 45 different countries identified, 42 were born in India and 62 from the United Kingdom," the ECSA Spokesperson said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
