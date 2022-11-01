Whyalla Photography Group announces award recipients and details of its latest exhibition

The Whyalla Photography Group has named ten Milestone Award Recipients to its members and has just commenced an exhibition of the year's work.
The awards were granted at the club's AGM last week, during which the reappointment of the club committee members was also announced.
"Some of [our members] have been part of the club for a lot longer than ten years and it was decided that some sort of recognition for their input and dedication should be made," Betty Nottle of Whyalla Photography Group said.
The recipients are Jeffrey Venning (Club President), Annette Kirby (Club Secretary), Karen Bilney, Betty Nottle, Jennifer Gordon, Richard Davis, Maggie Roberts-Duffy, Paul Holmes, Brian Tonkin and Leonie Hall.
To add to this, the club has also just started a general exhibition that will run from November 1 to 26 at Breeze Bistro on Essington Lewis Avenue.
"We decided to showcase individual members. We asked who would like to do a profile of themselves and enter favourite photos. 10 members were happy to participate and we have ended up with a great display of nearly 100 photographs," Ms Nottle said.
"We chose Breeze Bistro as a venue because it has a good vibe, a good space and it would give us a lot of exposure to the public being a popular and busy cafe," she said.
"The club has been going just over 16 years, as a founding member, it has been wonderful to be part of a group that actively mentors, teaches and shares knowledge with its members. I've been taking photographs for 40 years and to have that experience recognised [through the award and exhibition] shows that its truly appreciated," Jeffrey Venning, President of the Whyalla Photography Group said.
Mr Venning, who has lived in Whyalla for 15 years said he loves the combination of environmental settings in Whyalla, which make the town and its surrounding areas perfect for photography.
"Within five minutes, you can go from coast to outback," he said.
"One of my favourite things to photograph in Whyalla are the birds, I didn't know half of them existed before I started photographing the area - we have fairy wrens, crimson chaps and so many other colour varieties which I love to capture with the 100mm lens," Mr Venning said.
Breeze Bistro is open every day except Monday and the Whyalla Photography Group Exhibition will run from November 1-26, all member of the public are welcome to view the exhibition and drop in for a coffee.
