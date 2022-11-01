The Spencer Golf Bowling Association hosted pennants on Saturday, October 29 with the first competition of the season taking place.
Whyalla Golf Bowling Club finished with Club Four winners Gai Travers, Helen Smith, Patricia Fitzgerald and Ann Buckley.
Runners Up were Robyn Watson, Raelene Birdseye, Heather Prosser and Neave Green.
Division One
1. Port Augusta Red - 43
2. ETSA Gold - 43
3. Golf Red - 37
Division Two
1. Wilmington Gold - 34
2. Port Augusta Blue - 26
3 Wilmington Blue - 20
Region Three
The men's event for region three was played at Port Augusta, Spencer Gulf v North Western. North Western defeated Spencer Gulf 171-139.
The following players from Whyalla Golf Bowling Club were selected to play in this event:
Kevin Langcake, Wayne Smith, Peter Mitchell, Robert Head, Geoffery Smale, Alek Sims, Chris Schrapel, Rodney Prosser and Gary Grund.
Players who have been selected to represent the Club for the Region Three ladies event will be released shortly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.