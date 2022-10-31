The Whyalla Bowling Club has completed the first of its club championship tournaments for the 2022-23 season with club members competing in the Championship Fours.
The team of Andrew Stephens (lead), Dean Tully (2nd), Des Sims (3rd) and Mark Henderson (Skip) took out the event, and will go on to represent the Club at the Men's Champ of Champ competition on Sunday November 20 at Whyalla Golf Bowling Green.
For Dean Tully and Mark Henderson this is two in a row, a great accomplishment. Runners up were the four of Mike Spies (lead), Anthony Howard (2nd ), David Bull (3rd) and Wayne McAllan (Skip).
In very windy conditions, the final saw Mark Henderson's team score three shots on the first end, but then lose four shots on the second end. His team then won the next four ends to lead eight shots to four after six ends.
Wayne McAllan's team then won three of the next four ends to close the score to 9-10, and singles on each of the next four ends still saw the score close at 12-11, in favour of the Henderson four, with four ends to play.
On the 15th and 16th ends a score of three and two gave Mark Henderson's team a six shot break, which was enough to see his team win, as the opposition could only score a one and two on the last two ends. The winning score was a close 17-14.
Consistent leading by Andrew Stephens, and two significant conversion shots by Des Sims were the key to their team's success. The Club's Championship Pairs is currently underway and will be completed by late November.
The 12-team Monday Night Social Bowls competition will begin on November 7, with seven weeks of competition prior to the Christmas break, and then a further seven weeks of play weeks from January to March 2023.
This competition is open to anyone who would like to come and try the game of bowls, with people welcome to come along and fill in for teams short of players, without committing to a full 14-week season. The Club thanks Whyalla Funeral Services for it's continued sponsorship of this competition.
The Friday night HOME LEAGUE continues to be popular, with the fourth round to be played this week. Current order on the premiership table is Green, Gold, White and Grey.
Again people are welcome to come along and fill in for teams short of players. This is a very modified bowls competition made up of full and social members.
