Whyalla News

Whyalla lawn bowls: Round one club championship results

By David Bull
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:17am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Championship Fours Winners left to right, Mark Henderson, Des Sims, Dean Tully and Andrew Stephens. Picture supplied.

The Whyalla Bowling Club has completed the first of its club championship tournaments for the 2022-23 season with club members competing in the Championship Fours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.