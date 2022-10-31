Cats keep Tigers scoreless
Tigers went in and were kept scoreless in the first innings. Santan Looyestyn made it on following a Cats' error, while Jeanne Mcintosh made it on with a fielder's choice, but neither crossed home plate.
When the Cats went on for their bat in the first innings they got three players across home. Daelyn Reedy went on with a walk, while Moreana Hopkins ran on with a hit to centre. Jess Mitchell hit to the left, before a two base hit from Jen Ormsby got two runners home.
A young Tiger's team tried nobly to get some runs in the second and third innings. Joan Shea made it on with a safe hit to short, but a Cats double play involving Jess Mitchell saw one Tiger caught and Shea touched out.
The Tigers girls were kept scoreless throughout the game. The Cats girls continued to find the gaps with the bat, scoring another five in the second innings and a further eight home by the bottom of the third. Cats took the win 15-0.
Well done to Tigers players Santana Looyestyn and Courtney Looyestyn. Special mention to Cats players Jess Mitchell and Reilly Reedy.
Highlights
Tigers - Joan Shea 1 - Catches - Joan Shea 1
Cats - Dealyn Reedy 1, Morena Hopkins 1, Kate Edmonson 1, Jess Mitchell 3, Reilly Reedy 2, Jen Ormsby 1, Francine Treloar 1, Rona Dodd 1 - Catches - J. Mitchell 1 - Pitching - J. Ormsby 3 K2.
Roadrunners prevail over Indians
Roadies went in first and scored the regulated nine before change over, with some nice hits by Sam Watson and her daughter Aimee Watson, who scored a home run. Rachael Fowler and Shelby Roughsedge went on with safe hits, while Mia Adams and Sarah Haake both walked on following errors by the Indians.
Indians went into their first innings and scored four, with Melinda Sleep, Tanya Eversen, Stacey Gates on with walks while Shelley Cousins and Maddi Welgraven both went on with fielder's choices. Courtney Balek brought some runners home with a two base hit to centre.
The Roadies second innings saw Bri Roughsedge score a two base hit. Chloe Davis went on with a safe hit, while Michelle Davis thumped a home run to right field. Chloe Davis hit one to left. Errors cost the Indians runs but it was the Roadrunner girls' strong batting that gave Roadies the win 18-7.
Shout outs go to Roadies players Michelle Davis and Aimee Watson and Indians players Mel Sleep and Maddi Welgraven.
Highlights
Road Runners - Mia Adams 1, Briony Roughsedge 1, Aimee Watson 3 (1 HR), Michelle Davis 1 HR, Chloe Davis 1 HR, Sam Watson 1, Rachael Fowler 2, Shelby Roughsedge 1 - Catches - B. Roughsedge 1 - Pitching B. Roughsedge 3 K2
Indians - Mirella Marino 1, Courtney Balek 1 - Catches - Katie Coulthard 1
Saturday November 5 2022
2.30pm - Road Runners versus Tigers
4.05pm - Cats versus Eagles
Bye - Indians
Set Up - Road Runners
Pack Up - Cats
