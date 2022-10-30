The first inter-town matchup of the Northern Super League has resulted in a decisive victory for Central Augusta, defeating Central Whyalla by 28 runs at Memorial Oval on Saturday. The result sees Central Whyalla yet to open their account in the 2022/23 season, while their Port Augusta namesake is sitting comfortably at third on the table.
Winning the toss was Central Augusta, who batted first. On what looked to be great conditions for batting, it was made evident early on that it would be a day for the bowlers as Daniel Collison dismissed Michael Dyson with the second ball of the match. Brayden Woolford took a stunning catch to open proceedings for the Roosters.
Augusta's opening batsman Roby McDonald managed to steer the ship for his team as he batted for most of the innings, and while scoring proved difficult, Central Augusta managed to arrive at a decent total of 122 at the end of their forty-five overs.
At first, the Roosters looked set to chase down the total with ease, as Luke Schubert and Josh Ackland sat at 0/44 after 11 overs. First change bowler for Augusta Jacob Keenan took early punishment, however he soon found his rhythm and dismissed Ackland for 27 before tearing through the middle-order, finishing with 5/39.
Whyalla Cricket veteran Brad Smith hoped to will his team over the line, nudging the Central Augusta bowlers around the field. As wickets continued to tumble around him however, the hope of a Central Whyalla victory began to diminish.
Wesley Yeates eventually took the final wicket of the innings, dismissing Smith for 30 as the Roosters were all out for 94. Central Whyalla now sit sixth on the ladder as they will hope to get their first win of the season next week against West Augusta.
Final Score
Central Augusta - 7/122.
Central Whyalla - 94 all out.
Best Players
Central Augusta: Jacob Keenan, Roby McDonald, Wesley Yeates
Central Whyalla: Brad Smith, Josh Ackland, Matt Woolford.
