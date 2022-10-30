Whyalla News

Whyalla cricket: Central Augusta prevail against Roosters

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:19am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:37pm
Luke Schubert faces a new ball for the Roosters. Picture supplied.

The first inter-town matchup of the Northern Super League has resulted in a decisive victory for Central Augusta, defeating Central Whyalla by 28 runs at Memorial Oval on Saturday. The result sees Central Whyalla yet to open their account in the 2022/23 season, while their Port Augusta namesake is sitting comfortably at third on the table.

