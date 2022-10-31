Outstanding businesses and individuals recognised at Whyalla awards night

Whyalla's business community gathered last Friday to recognise its outstanding companies and individuals for 2022.
Twelve businesses and individuals were awarded for their contribution to the red city at the 2022 Whyalla Business and Tourism Awards.
The headlining Business of the Year Award went to StaySafe Training, a registered training organisation offering a range of courses to the mining and construction industries.
StaySafe owner-operators Dene and Tracey Dempsey were overjoyed with the win. Mr Dempsey said he was "humbled" to be taking home an award.
"I'm so honoured to provide a service to the community," he said.
The Dempseys started the StaySafe after Mr Dempsey suffered complications from Ross River Fever and was no longer able to work as a tradesman. The career change saw him go back to school at 45 to learn how to run his own registered training organisation.
"To think, a mozzie bite started our journey and now this is where we are," Tracey Dempsey said.
A record crowd of 220 attended the awards ceremony at the Westland Hotel Motel on Friday, October 28, with special guests including Deputy Premier Susan Close and Federal MP Rowan Ramsey and State MP Eddie Hughes.
Whyalla Business and Tourism President Malcolm McLeod said a big part of the evening was about supporting apprentices, trainees and their employers, as the city looks to grow its skills base to capitalise on incoming green investment.
"It's great to see everybody looking to the future, because today's apprentices are tomorrow's tradespeople," Mr Mcleod said.
A number of apprentices and trainees were recognised on the night. Trainee of the year went to Hannah Phyland from Samaritan College, who said she was "ecstatic" with the win.
"It means everything. I did not expect to be nominated, let alone win the award," Ms Phyland said. She is completing her Certificate III in Business.
Apprentice of the Year went to Cooper Osborn, who is completing his apprenticeship as an Automotive Technician at McLeods Whyalla. Mr Osborn said the recognition had left him feeling "pretty proud."
Among those recognised on the night was Kevin Rogan, who received a special award as thanks for his long-term contribution to the apprenticeship sector in Whyalla.
Recently retired from Career Employment Group (CEG) after 17 years, Mr Rogan had managed relationships between apprentices and employers and said apprentices were "essential" to Whyalla's future.
"If we don't invest in our young people, we'll start bringing labour in from outside of the town, and the only way we attract it is by paying more money and it causes a bit of a wage spiral."
Mr Rogan said Whyalla's employers should "think about your future. Don't just steal your tradesmen from other places. Grow your own."
Chris Birch from CBCH Crane Hire took home the Individual Icon of the Year Award, and said he was "overwhelmed" by the support his business had received.
Mr Birch said he was grateful to have been given an opportunity to start his business in Whyalla in 2008, which now employs roughly 60 people.
A full list of winners is provided below:
Special recognition was given to:
