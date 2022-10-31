Whyalla News

Hydrogen plant, export hub and a 'mega' desal plant on the cards for Whyalla

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:45am
Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons said the council area was currently a favoured locality for one confirmed and two likely green development projects. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Three major projects worth up to $18 billion in private and government investment could bring a hydrogen boost and better water security to the Whyalla region in the next decade, council CEO Justin Commons said.

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

