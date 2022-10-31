Three major projects worth up to $18 billion in private and government investment could bring a hydrogen boost and better water security to the Whyalla region in the next decade, council CEO Justin Commons said.
One project is already confirmed to be built within the Whyalla local government area, while the other two currently looked likely to be built there as well, representing a trifecta of green investment that could bring an $18 billion windfall to the red city if approved, Mr Commons said.
Talk of all three projects eventuating in Whyalla comes as Deputy Premier Susan Close said green investment had the potential to "re-industrialise South Australia from Whyalla outwards".
A $593 million hydrogen power station was already confirmed to be built within Whyalla City Council boundaries. A hydrogen export hub and "mega desalination plant" were also currently likely to be constructed over the next 10 years within the council areas as well, Mr Commons said.
The hydrogen export hub proposed at Point Bonython is expected to bring about $13 billion in mostly private investment. A "mega desalination plant" - currently in the early planning stages - could bring a further $3 to $4 billion.
"I honestly don't think too many people fully appreciate how significant these investments are, not only for our region... but for our state," Mr Commons said.
State government was laying the groundwork to develop a business case that would assess the viability of the "mega desalination plant" - referred to as the Northern Water Supply Project. The results of the business case would dictate if the project would go ahead, Mr Commons said.
"The business case will look at the users and needs and demands for water, including the mining interest up to the north of the state, through to the Flinders region, through to the Spencer Gulf region, through to the hydrogen precinct in Whyalla, through to Whyalla City itself," he said.
The state government expects to make a decision to proceed or shelve the desalination plant project in the second quarter of 2023. Its decision would be based on the findings of the business case."On the one side the business case will look at what is the demand and need for water, and on the other side it will look at the cost of providing that water and [whether it is] feasible to proceed with constructing a mega desal plant to fulfill those needs, and what would the price point of the water be once its produced," Mr Commons said.
Deputy Premier Susan Close, speaking at the Whyalla Business and Tourism Awards on Friday, October 28, said Whyalla had an important role to play in South Australia's economic future.
Ms Close said the confirmed $593 hydrogen power plant for Whyalla was a key step to "re-industrialise" the state.
"We know we need to become a more sophisticated manufacturing economy and we need to do it off the back of low to zero carbon," she said.
"Having the hydrogen plant located here, having access to even more renewable energy supply with wind and solar is going to make Whyalla an incredibly important location."
The Deputy Premier said existing manufacturing in Whyalla left the city well placed to participate in what the state government hoped would be a new boom.
"Added to which, you've already got the steelworks. You've got a manufacturing base here, which will be able to leverage off the renewable energy and the hydrogen. So you're starting to see a re-industrialisation of South Australia that's really based from Whyalla outwards," she said.
Liberal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsay said likely hydrogen developments meant it was "a very exciting time", but added "let's hope it all works".
"Just as a tempering fact, I say to people only a decade ago we thought the whole place was going to be running on hot rocks. Didn't happen," he said
A number of 'hot rocks' projects - where energy was provided using zero-emissions geothermal technology - were trialled and shelved across Australia about 10 years ago.
Mr Ramsay said green hydrogen showed more promise.
"I think hydrogen offers an enormous amount of possibilities, there's a lot of interest around the world," he said.
"But at this stage the cost of producing green hydrogen are fairly well outside the market's ability."
The Member for Grey said attempting to scale up hydrogen production would be a key test.
"There's a lot of thought that with scale and investment those costs will come down," he said.
