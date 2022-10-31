The state government expects to make a decision to proceed or shelve the desalination plant project in the second quarter of 2023. Its decision would be based on the findings of the business case."On the one side the business case will look at what is the demand and need for water, and on the other side it will look at the cost of providing that water and [whether it is] feasible to proceed with constructing a mega desal plant to fulfill those needs, and what would the price point of the water be once its produced," Mr Commons said.