Whyalla News

Whyalla Airport open day draws huge crowd

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 29 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whyalla locals flocked to the airport under clear blue skies on Saturday, enjoy aerobatics, live music and other attractions to celebrate completed upgrade works to the city's aviation facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.