Whyalla Airport open day draws huge crowd

Whyalla locals flocked to the airport under clear blue skies on Saturday, enjoy aerobatics, live music and other attractions to celebrate completed upgrade works to the city's aviation facilities.
"It's good for the town, there are people everywhere," said event attendee Kim Bowen.
Early estimates from council indicated more than 4000 people passed through the gates on Saturday, October 29 for the airport open day.
Unofficial celebrations began at midday with a flyover from a World War Two torpedo bomber and two other aircraft, a spectacle red city residents Helen and Chloe Coles described as "really cool" from their vantage point on Whyalla Jetty.
Gates at the airport opened 15 minutes early at 12.45pm due to huge demand. Once inside and with the event in full swing, residents were full of praise.
Locals Mary and Neil Henderson described the airport open day as "excellent", with Mary adding "It's great to see families. Things like this bring out families, so it's a wonderful event."
"It's a great idea. Great for the community. It's been some tough times in the last couple of years and it's nice to have some free events and families coming together," said Sharon Jagt.
Attendee Violet Stokes said the show was "Good for Whyalla. We're impressed that they brought it to the town."
Some showgoers described minor issues with parking, transport, shaded areas and event signage, but most said there was also a generally positive attitude in the crowd.
Skylar Jagt said the day had "good vibes," and was "pretty damn cool."
Both Ms Jagt and her mother Karen Jagt had stood watching aerobatics and were impressed by the spectacle.
"It's amazing to see these things. We don't see these things in Whyalla normally. So it's really nice to be part of it," Sharon Jagt said.
The airport open day featured numerous aerobatic displays, as well as live music, helicopter rides, car and bike displays, and a jumping castle and face painting for kids.
Many attendees said the event had left them with renewed positivity about the city.
"Let's hope we can keep having events like this," Violet Stokes said, adding that the open day had made her feel "a lot more optimistic" about times ahead for Whyalla.
"It's great for the future, everyone coming together," said Sharon Robertson.
"It's promising to see the amount of people that actually come out to an event. Hopefully there's more in the future," said Stacey Adey.
Many residents said they hoped council would put on bigger air shows in the years to come.
"Just from the turnout there is today, they'd be silly not to," Stacey Adey said.
"For the first time they're running it I think it's great. It can only get better," Brooke Tonkin said.
Speaking the night before the event, Whyalla City Council CEO Justin Commons said he was sure locals would "turn out in droves" and hoped the open day would be "the start of a new era of air shows within regional South Australia."
