Gallery: Whyalla Business and Tourism Awards 2022

Locals gathered for a glitzy evening at the Whyalla Business and Tourism 'Business of the Year Awards' for 2022 on Friday, October 28.
The event recognised red city residents who make a contribution to Whyalla's industries, with awards across a variety of categories including Apprentice of the Year and Business of the Year.
David 'Freddy' Freeman was Master of Ceremonies, dishing out a good level of banter to attendees, including Whyalla Business and Tourism President Malcolm McLeod, and Member for Giles Eddie Hughes.
StaySafe Training took home the Business of the Year Award. Owner-operators Dene and Tracey Dempsey were overjoyed with the win. The pair started the business after Mr Dempsey suffered a bad case Ross River Fever and was no longer able to work as a tradesman.
The career change saw him go back to school at 45 to learn how to run his own registered training organisation.
StaySafe offers a range of courses related to the mining and construction industries.
