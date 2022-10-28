Wheels up: Whyalla gets ready for airport open day

Whyalla's airport open day takes off tomorrow, with council and event operators promising a day of 'family fun' in the sky and on the ground.
A 12pm flyover from a Grumman Avenger blasting along the Whyalla foreshore will start the day, something aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet said was "just a bit of teaser for what's going on in the afternoon."
The open day itself commences at Whyalla Airport at 1pm, Saturday 29 October, and runs until 5pm. Entry is free. Council event coordinator Alyce Wood it would be "the biggest airport open day Whyalla has ever put on."
Council has encouraged those attending to make use of dedicated parking at Jubilee Park and take advantage of a free shuttle to the event. Shuttle buses start at 12.30 and run every 20 minutes.
Once arrived, locals will have access to attractions in the sky and along the tarmac of Whyalla's newly upgraded airport.
Paul Bennet Airshows will put on a variety of aerobatic performances throughout the day in three aircraft, including the only flying Wolf Pitts Pro in the world.
"We always enjoy putting on a good show for the crowd, doing some very cool tricks you don't normally see," Mr Bennett said.
"For us it's about making aeroplanes do things you don't expect to see them do. That normally gets people's undivided attention."
"It's going to be a fantastic family day out. There's plenty of things for everyone to see, and the best thing is it's free."
Event coordinator Alyce Wood had been helping organise the airport open day since August, and said she couldn't wait for locals to arrive.
"I'm so looking forward to 1pm tomorrow when we get to open the gates and everyone can come on in."
A variety of attractions will be available on the ground, including static displays from Whyalla's car enthusiast community, the British American Motorcycle Club and performances by the Whydale Calisthenics and Dance Club.
Three little sisters, an Andrews Sisters tribute act, will perform music from the 1940s during the day. Local general aviation planes are also available to view in the hangar space.
Ms Wood said there would also be plenty of food and seating options.
"There is so much food and drink available."
"We've got 10 different food vans. We've got things from smokey uppercuts, to cakes, to hot chips and donuts and yiros. Something for everyone to enjoy."
Children's activities including arts and crafts, a jumping castle and face painting would also be available.
The open day marks a range of recently completed upgrade works to the airport, including improved runways, expanded apron space, new lighting and renovated terminal facilities.
Airport operations Manager Bradley Benson said these upgrades were part of 'future-proofing' Whyalla's airport for growth.
Attendees can drop in and out of the event for free. Council has encouraged those planning to attend to register through Eventbrite. Registrants go into the draw to win a joyride in the Grumman Avenger on Sunday morning.
Ms Wood said the success Saturday's event may shape council's plans to hold more aviation-based events at the airport.
"We're hoping to put on a full air show next year or in the coming years," Ms Wood said.
