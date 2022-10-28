Whyalla News

Wheels up: Whyalla gets ready for airport open day

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whyalla's airport open day takes off tomorrow, with council and event operators promising a day of 'family fun' in the sky and on the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.