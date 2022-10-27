Nine SA Country Fire Service (CFS) and three Department of Environment and Water (DEW) personnel have travelled to Victoria this morning to help manage flood-affected areas along the Murray River.
The deployment is part of a national resource sharing arrangement, which will focus on the Murray River region and the incident management centers that have been erected as part of the state's flood crisis response.
"Victoria is experiencing unprecedented floods and, as the lead agency in South Australia for incident management, we had no hesitation in answering the call for help," CFS State Duty Commander Ray Jackson said.
The nine CFS and three DEW personnel will be deployed to Victoria for seven days and further requests for additional deployments are being considered.
The CFS have several volunteers currently deployed in the Riverland region who are assisting SA State Emergency Services (SASES) with local flooding events in that area.
Multiple flooding events have some far been recorded across the state of Victoria, with more heavy rainfall forecast of a maximum 50mm, concentrated particularly along coastal areas.
