9 CFS and 3 DEW personnel left Adelaide Airport this morning, bound for some of the worst flood-affected regions in Victoria

By Emma Heidenreich
October 27 2022 - 2:00am
CFS and DEW staff left Adelaide Airport this morning. Photo supplied by SA Country Fire Service. Back row: Jason Druwitt (CFS Staff), Malcolm Amos (Eden Hills CFS/Region 1 Ops Brigade), Anthony Stockham (Region 6 Ops Brigade), John Wright (Greenhill CFS/Region 1 Ops Brigade), James Honner (CFS Staff), Brianna Green (CFS Staff) and David Lyons (Region 2 Ops Brigade). Front row: Libby Mapletoft (DEW), Karen Philp (DEW), Heidi Davis (CFS Staff), Emma Ostle (DEW), Scott Haynes (CFS Staff).

Nine SA Country Fire Service (CFS) and three Department of Environment and Water (DEW) personnel have travelled to Victoria this morning to help manage flood-affected areas along the Murray River.

