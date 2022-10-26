Whyalla News

Fire crews called to house blaze at Whyalla Playford Tuesday night

Updated October 26 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:50am
MFS crews responded to a blaze in Whyalla Playford on Tuesday evening. No one was injured. Picture by Shutterstock.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Whyalla Playford on Tuesday night. No one was injured.

Local News

