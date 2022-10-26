Fire crews called to house blaze at Whyalla Playford Tuesday night

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Whyalla Playford on Tuesday night. No one was injured.
South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) dispatched three appliances to the blaze on Peters Street at around 9pm on Tuesday October 25. One CFS appliance also attended the scene to support MFS crews.
The occupant of the home had evacuated prior to fire crews arriving.
"On arrival crews found smoke coming from the eaves at the back of a home," an MFS statement said.
MFS crews entered the back of the property and gained control of the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. Twelve MFS firefighters were present at the scene.
At 11pm on Tuesday firefighters were still on the scene monitoring hotspots in the roof space.
"The fire has caused significant damage to the rear of the property, with smoke damage throughout," an MFS statement said.
The MFS estimated the damage bill at $120,000 to $150,000.
Fire cause investigators are attending the scene today.
