SA Government seeks public feedback to bring new multicultural act 'to life'

According to recent data, the number of people living in South Australia from a non-English speaking background has spiked by around 15 per cent since the 1980s.
In light of this, the Government of South Australia's independent body - the SA Multicultural Commission is conducting consultation with the public and seeking feedback on the SA Multicultural Charter.
Consultations finish on November 30.
The Charter will help to inform how and where to apply the South Australian Multicultural Act 2021, bringing the legislation to life.
It has a bold vision to reflect, value, respect and support South Australia as a multicultural society and will guide policy development and help to inform service delivery to this end.
You can provide feedback on the Charter here:
Once the data from these consultations is collated, a Charter Working Group will help to finalise the South Australian Multicultural Charter before the Minister for Mulitcultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison MP, submits the final Multicultural Charter to State Cabinet for approval.
