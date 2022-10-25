Whyalla News

The SA Government body responsible for advancing and raising awareness of multiculturalism in the state finishes its consultation phase on November 30

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:20am
SA Government seeks public feedback to bring new multicultural act 'to life'

According to recent data, the number of people living in South Australia from a non-English speaking background has spiked by around 15 per cent since the 1980s.

