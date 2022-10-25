Whyalla News

'Artists hidden in the community': Whyalla Art Group launches spring exhibition

By Tristan Tobin
October 25 2022 - 8:20am
One of Whyalla's local art institutions has unveiled a spring exhibition of works from painters across the community.

