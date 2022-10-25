'Artists hidden in the community': Whyalla Art Group launches spring exhibition

One of Whyalla's local art institutions has unveiled a spring exhibition of works from painters across the community.
Whyalla Art Group's spring seasonal exhibition runs from October 21 to November 18 and displays 59 artworks painted by members in 2022. The show's opening night also featured an exhibit of strong works done by locals who had participated in the group's art workshops throughout the year.
"There's a lot of artists hidden in the community," group coordinator Terissa Shepherd said.
Opening night attracted a solid crowd and trade, with three artworks selling on the evening and a further two the next day. Commissions from sales and running art workshops are the two ways the community group currently funds its operations after existing in one form or another for about 70 years.
Members of the public can view the spring exhibition between 11am and 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday, in the Whyalla Art Club gallery at 5 Darling Terrace.
Ms Shepherd described the organisation as simply, "a group of like-minded individuals who gather together to paint."
Art picnic
The group will soon hold an art picnic in collaboration with youth creativity group D'faces, where people will get together to paint 'en plein air'. The expression is French for 'painting outside'.
The event - which Ms Shepherd said was "an informal gathering of anyone interested in being arty" - will be held Sunday, October 30 from 11am to 3pm in Jessop Park. Members of the public with a passion for art are welcome.
"BYO stuff and food!" Ms Shepherd said.
Art workshops
The group has been connecting more deeply with the community by hosting art workshops in recent years.
"We worked out that this year we've had 11 workshops on eight different themes. That's another way to get people involved," Ms Shepherd said.
Available to adults 18 years and over, the painting classes cover a range of styles, and sport names including 'Paint like Picasso', 'Acrylic Paws', 'Aussie Wildflowers' and 'Palette Knife'.
Different classes attract different demographics, Ms Shepherd said. A workshop titled 'Paint like Picasso with a prosecco or a pint' attracted a young, twenty-something crowd.
"They just took to it really well. They knew what they wanted to do and on they went."
Those looking to join a workshop may have to wait until next year. The last two classes for 2022 have sold out.
"We're offering our last two workshops, which are full now, called 'Sunsets and Sauvignon'. That was so popular we had to run a second, so we're doing that on Friday and Sunday [November 18 and 20]," Ms Shepherd said.
