Whyalla Red Cross volunteers recognised for distinguished service

Two Whyalla locals have been recognised for their distinguished service to the Australian Red Cross at the organisation's annual general meeting in September.
Tish Dunn and Roger Byrne received Certificates of Commendation in front of an online audience tuned in from around South Australia. The volunteers were recognised for their contributions to Red Cross programs including transport, telecross and Lifeblood.
Award recipient Tish Dunn said she just "enjoys helping other people" through Red Cross transport and telecross programs. Ms Dunn had also assisted with membership activities, providing support to Lifeblood and fundraising activities such as barbeques.
Ms Dunn's citation stated, "Tish stands out as both a volunteer and a branch member who will put her hand up for anything".
Roger Byrne was recognised for his contribution to Red Cross's CHSP Transport Services. Mr Byrne had driven vulnerable people between Whyalla and Adelaide several times a week. Red Cross estimated the number of trips Mr Byrne had undertaken was enough to travel around Australia more three times. Mr Byrne had been volunteering with the program two years.
"It is a testament to the power of humanity, that all our volunteers undertake these services in the community with such infectious enthusiasm, and the nature of the Aussie spirit more broadly... we help each other," Whyalla Red Cross Volunteer Engagement Officer Craig Hayes said.
