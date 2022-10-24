Whyalla News

Whyalla Red Cross volunteers recognised for distinguished service

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 24 2022 - 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Hayes and Tish Dunn at the award ceremony. Picture supplied.

Two Whyalla locals have been recognised for their distinguished service to the Australian Red Cross at the organisation's annual general meeting in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.