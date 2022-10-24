Indians were kept scoreless by the Cats until the second innings in their Whyalla softball game, where rain threatened play.
Carmen Buzzacott eventually got the Indians on the board with a two base hit to centre, later scoring across home owing to a Cats error.
The Cats were also kept scoreless until the second innings but with some hits by Moreana Hopkins, Jen Ormsby and Francine Treloar along with errors from Indians, they managed four home across the plate.
The Indians were unable to connect both in the field and with the bat in the third innings. The Cats girls on the other hand scored three in the third and another four in the fourth to take the win 11-1.
Indians - Safe hits - Carmen Buzzacott 1, Stacey Gates 1; Catches - A. Sleep 1, T. Granger 1; Pitching - C. Buzzacott 2 K2
Cats - Safe hits - Francine Treloar 1, Moreana Hopkins 1, Jen Ormsby 1; Pitching - J. Ormsby K2 and 1 Catch
Tigers v Eagles
The second game of the weekend between the Tigers and the Eagles contained more colour due to hits, errors and pitching.
The Tigers went in first and Joan Shea scored home from Eagles errors.
The Eagles were kept scoreless until the second innings when they hit their stride. They followed it up by letting loose in the third and fourth innings to put on a dominant display.
The Tigers new girls did well to keep scoring from Eagles errors, finishing up with five for the game. Eagles took home the win on the day, scoring 14. Final score was 14-5.
New Tigers players on the field included:
Eagles unleashed their big batters, with some nice hits from Norma Damon, Margaret Mcintosh, Maree Ellis, Sharyn Nottle, Gloria Colson.
Tigers - Safe Hits - Jeanne McIntosh 1, Tanya Connor 1, Courtney Looyestyn 1, Nerida Mcintosh 1; Catches - J.Mcintosh 2
Eagles - Safe hits - Missy McNamara 1, Norma Damon 2, Margaret Mcintosh 1, Gloria Colson 2, Maree Ellis 2, Sharyn Nottle 1; Catches - Maree Ellis 2; Pitching - M. Mcintosh 2K2
Sunday, October 30
10.15am - Cats v Tigers
11.50am - Indians v Road Runners
Bye / Canteen / Umpiring - Eagles; Set Up - Cats; Pack Up - Indian
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.