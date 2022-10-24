Norths have continued their hot run of form into the second round of the Northern Super League with a comfortable win over Roopena.
In a rain-affected match, Norths were simply a class above the Roos, who had some big outs over the weekend.
Initially play looked as though it might prove elusive, with the B-Grade match being called off earlier that morning due to rain. As the downpour subsided however, both teams agreed to a shorter, forty over contest in an attempt to beat a potential deluge later in the day.
Norths won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to make the most of an up and down wicket. Dale Chenoweth and Dave Dunbar opened for Roopena, until Dunbar was dismissed by Patrick McArthur for 12.
Peter Shepherd then came to the crease, managing to keep Norths at bay for fifteen overs until getting out, caught to Matt Quist. Two overs later Quist took the wicket of Kynan Nielson, with Chenoweth following suit soon after, as Roopena collapsed to 4/63.
Sachin Ghimire and Tom Baulderstone cleaned up the tail, taking 3/17 and 3/12 respectively, seeing Roopena all out for 98 at the end of their innings.
As Norths came out to bat it was not a question of whether they could chase down the total, but if they could do so before the rain returned.
Quist and Lachie Phillips began watchfully, seeing off the new ball before the boundaries started to flow. At 52 without loss, Norths were cruising before Phillips was dismissed for 24.
While Roopena hoped for the wet weather to prevail, Norths continued to tick the score over consistently. Despite the dismissal of both Quist and McArthur, Norths managed to chase down Roopena's total inside twenty-three overs.
Final Score - Roopena - 98 all out; North - 4/100.
Best - North: Matt Quist, Patrick McArthur, Sachin Ghimire; Roopena: Dale Chenoweth, Parth Patel, Peter Shepherd.
