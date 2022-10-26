Discover what's on in Whyalla, district

BABY FUN
Gigglepots at Library
Mondays and Fridays, weekly, next session October 28, 10am, Whyalla Public Library, Fun interactive time for babies and toddlers full of songs, rhymes and new friends. Bookings through Eventbrite.
SPOOKY SATURDAY
Halloween at Roopeena FC
Saturday, October 29, 6pm, Roopeena clubrooms, Fisk St, Whyalla Norrie, Family friendly activities, live music from Jack Daw. Dress up in your favourite Halloween costume. Tickets $10 at door.
TOP GUN
Whyalla Wings Open Day
Saturday, October 29, Whyalla Airport, 1-5pm; aerobatics, aircraft and car displays, prizes to be won, WW2 fighter-bomber to perform flyover at 12pm.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthouse Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group BBQ
Saturday, October 29, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; enjoy some barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, visit www.facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, October 31 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, November 1, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, heating and cooling, for information 0429 049 676.
STEM FUN
Robots and 3D Printing
Wednesday, November 2, 4pm, Whyalla Public Library, Kids over 12 learn STEM by programming robots and making 3D designs for printing. Bookings through Eventbrite.
PEAK PERFORMANCE
Business SA's Strength and Success Summit
Wednesday, November 9, 4pm, Alexander Motel Whyalla, 99 Playford Avenue, Presentations on business marketing strategies and staff wellbeing. Networking from 7.30pm. Free, register with Eventbrite.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Show Committee AGM
Tuesday, November 15, 7.30pm, Jubilee Park offices, make connections and volunteer for an annual, family friendly event. Multiple positions available.
