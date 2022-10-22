Whyalla's iconic Maritime Museum will undergo planned maintenance and repairs between now and the end of the year, council has said.
The work will be completed in isolated sections so that visitors can continue to enter the museum during the busy summer period.
Council released a statement saying there would be minimal interruptions to museum operations and visitor access.
The museum is one of Whyalla's leading tourist attractions, welcoming thousands of visitors each year and showcasing the World War Two corvette HMAS Whyalla, the first ship built in the Whyalla Shipyards in 1941.
Internal sections of the museum provide information about Whyalla's natural history and shipbuilding heritage. Between 1940-1978 sixty six vessels were built at Whyalla shipyards, including warships, carriers, tankers, ferries, container ships and barges.
Council has encouraged anyone with queries about the maintenance and repair work to contact the Whyalla Visitor Information Centre.
