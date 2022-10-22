Locals gathered this week to hear from candidates seeking election to Whyalla City Council in the November local government elections.
The 'meet the candidates' event hosted by city council was held at Whyalla Secondary College on the evening of October 20. Mr Damien Judd was the independent Master of Ceremonies.
Twenty-one candidates are standing for election, including two for mayor and 19 for councillor. Fourteen candidates for councillor attended the event, with Peter Klobucar, Bill Simpson, Paul Handley, Sharon Todd and Zia Westerman absent. Those unable to attend provided speeches to be read by the MC.
Mayoral candidates Tom Antonio and Phil Stone were given first opportunity to speak.
When asked what his vision was for the future of Whyalla, Mr Antonio spoke about the need to "turn the city around", make Whyalla more "beautiful" and "livable" and generate more community pride.
Mr Antonio then covered topics including, the need to enhance tourism assets like the Maritime Museum, Mt Laura Homestead and the Point Lowly Lighthouse, continued improvements to aged care, the need for a new leisure centre and his desire for the Whyalla council to work more closely with Regional Development Australia.
Mayoral candidate, and former Deputy Mayor, Phil Stone then began his statement on his vision for the future of the city. He later discussed issues including the leisure centre and the airport.
"Council has a strategic plan already with a clear vision. And I don't think an election has to see everything thrown out. It's a vision I fully support and will use to lead council, and it is simply: Whyalla will be a vibrant and attractive city offering the community a diverse range of sustainable economic, social, environmental and cultural opportunities."
Master of Ceremonies Damien Judd opened the evening by outlining the importance of listening to what candidates had to say.
"Tonight is aimed at allowing you and the community to learn a little bit more about what each of these local candidates for this year's election stand for, and their vision for the fine city of Whyalla," Mr Judd said.
"It is critical that you here use this information to determine your vote. You can help to decide the future of our city by choosing who will represent your community on council for the next four years."
"And equally as vital is make sure you remember to vote."
Mr Judd said it was important community members didn't leave their postal vote too late.
"Make sure you vote with enough time for that envelope to reach the electoral commission by post before the November 10 deadline. So, posting it on November 9 won't get it there on time."
At the end of the evening candidates mingled with members of the community who had attended.
A video recording of the event is available to watch on the Whyalla City Council Facebook page.
