Superschool: Whyalla Secondary College recognised in national building award

Whyalla Secondary College has been recognised as one of Australia's most outstanding constructions for 2022 at a national building awards ceremony.
The $100 million, 1500-student school opened Term 1, 2022, as an amalgamation of Edward John Eyre High, Whyalla High and Stuart High. It educates students in years 7-12 and includes 48 places for students with disability.
Community members, government and business involved in building the school have described it as "world class" and "state-of-the-art." Adelaide building firm Sarah Constructions picked up an Australian Institute of Building Award for its work on the school this month.
Education Minister Blair Boyer said he had visited the school twice and "seen how the wonderful facilities engage students in their learning."
"I'm really pleased that such an extraordinary design and building has been recognised on the national stage for excellence, and is a credit to the whole team."
The school bridged a gap between two existing education facilities to create something new for the city.
"Whyalla Secondary College has been constructed in between the UniSA and TAFE campuses to generate an education precinct for the Whyalla community," school principal Trish Richman said.
A spokesperson for Sarah Constructions said making a contribution the Whyalla community was foremost in the teams' mind's when working on the project.
"All of the work that went into the planning, feasibility, design and construction of the Whyalla Secondary College was purely focused on the wellbeing of the students and to provide improved education outcomes," the spokesperson said.
"Awards are always a nice recognition for our teams that work incredibly hard on these projects but it's not the driving motivation."
The five building facility contains advanced technologies, equipment and learning environments. School principal Trish Richman said these amenities support learning and development.
"Our students continue to prove that when provided with the modern tools, technologies and opportunities, in contemporary, supportive and interactive learning environments, they can truly reach their full potential."
The school's design aims to replace traditional modes of education with flexible environments that cater to more learning styles.
"Long gone are the days of desks facing forward looking at a blackboard. Learning spaces now support all types of students and their learning needs, whether they be the supporting collaborative or autonomous learning," a spokesperson for Sarah Constructions said.
"It also promotes continuous learning opportunities via the sheer volume of glass, creating vision between spaces and buildings, so that everywhere you look it presents an opportunity to learn."
Cox Architects, in collaboration with Thomson Rossi designed the Whyalla Secondary College facilities.
