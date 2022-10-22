Whyalla News

Superschool: Whyalla Secondary College recognised in national building award

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 22 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:51am
Whyalla Secondary College has been recognised as one of Australia's most outstanding constructions for 2022 at a national building awards ceremony.

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

