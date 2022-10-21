Whyalla's green hydrogen plant is one step closer to reality, with potential sites identified and negotiations with landowners set to begin in December 2022.
The news comes as the state government and opposition traded barbs over the timeline and cost of the $593 million project.
Exact locations of prospective sites are under confidential commercial engagement, but a statement from Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis confirmed "the location will be, as promised, in the City of Whyalla council area."
The Energy Minister's statement came after shadow minister Stephen Patterson accused the Malinauskas Government of "breaking another promise" in failing to reveal the location of the green hydrogen plant within 90 days of winning government.
"More than 210 days later, the location of the power station remains a mystery," Mr Patterson said.
Tom Koutsantonis pushed back, labelling Mr Patterson's comments a "flimsy attack" and "misleading".
"Labor's promise was always that if elected we would set up an expert panel to report back within 90 days of its establishment, with a view to identifying the most appropriate parcel of land for the facility," Minister Koutsantonis said.
Mr Patterson also called on the Malinauskas Government to commit to no funding blowouts for the project, after the Premier spoke on radio indicating the timeline to have the plant up and running had been pushed back from the end of 2025 to some point in 2026.
The Energy Minister did not comment on project budgeting, but expressed doubt about the opposition's commitment to Whyalla.
"Stephen Patterson doesn't believe in this project - if he was the state's Energy Minister this transformative investment in Whyalla would never have begun."
Previous reporting by Whyalla News identified Point Lowly as a possible site for the plant, where there is already a deepwater port, gas fractionation plant and diesel storage area at Port Bonython.
