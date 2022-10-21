Whyalla News

'Next stage': Whyalla's green hydrogen site negotiations to begin in December

By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:33am
Point Lowly has been previously identified as a potential site for a green hydrogen plant in the Whyalla City Council area. Picture supplied.

Whyalla's green hydrogen plant is one step closer to reality, with potential sites identified and negotiations with landowners set to begin in December 2022.

