'It doesn't feel real': Whyalla's Shantae Barnes-Cowan on her rising acting career

Shantae Barnes-Cowan has enjoyed a whirlwind acting career and plenty of travel since bagging her first major acting role at 14 years old, but she says Whyalla still feels like home.
Having recently returned from Canada's Toronto International Film Festival where she promoted her upcoming film Sweet As, Ms Barnes-Cowan said the experience of fame and recognition for her acting still "doesn't feel real."
In the last few years acting has taken Barnes-Cowan all around Australia, but she still enjoys coming home to Whyalla.
"Every interview I say 'I'm from Whyalla'. I'm happy to be from my hometown," Ms Barnes-Cowan said.
"I love to be outside. I love to be at Whyalla Beach. I love the Ada Ryan Gardens."
Her upcoming film Sweet As, directed by Jub Clerc, is a coming-of-age story set around Port Hedland in Western Australia. Starring in the film meant Barnes-Cowan travelled extensively with the crew, who she now considers "family".
Now 19, shooting films over the last three years meant Ms Barnes-Cowan, her family and her teachers, had to juggle the demands of the movie set against the need to graduate high school. She received her senior certificate last year.
"I was going to give up. I was going to pull out of Year 12 just to focus on my acting, because that's what I want to do," Ms Barnes-Cowan said.
"If I didn't have my mum and my aunty helping me, and my family and friends supporting me, I would not have made it through."
The teachers at Whyalla's Samaritan College St John's supported her with a lot of remote learning and "phone calls", Ms Barnes-Cowan said, particularly Assistant Principal Tanya Gibson.
Three productions in one year placed pressure on Barnes-Cowan's schooling, but also her family. Last year she worked on film and TV productions including Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, Firebite and Sweet As. Her father Splint was with her on each set, as she was just under 18 and needed a guardian. Ms Barnes-Cowan said he didn't mind.
"I'm pretty sure he loves it more than me."
Ms Barnes-Cowan's father also accompanied her to the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where her upcoming film Sweet As received a strong positive response from audiences.
"It was a huge success for the film. When we stepped into the theatre it was a full crowd and everyone was really supportive of it and they loved it," Ms Barnes-Cowan said.
"[It was] my first ever trip outside of Australia. It was a lot for me."
Sweet As is currently showing at the Adelaide Film Festival. It tells the story of a group of at-risk teengers taking a bus tour across WA on a journey of self discovery. Ms Barnes-Cowan's character finds a love of photography along the way. The film premiers nationally in early 2023.
Her previous film Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (2021) and TV series Firebite (2021-22) are up for AACTA Awards this year.
Now old enough to travel without her dad, Ms Barnes-Cowan is considering a move to Adelaide to further her acting career. She was in Adelaide promoting Sweet As when she spoke with Whyalla News.
"I'm ready to make a move to Adelaide. I can do acting courses here. They've got the Adelaide Studios here, which is like a second home to me."
