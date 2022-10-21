Whyalla News

'It doesn't feel real': Whyalla's Shantae Barnes-Cowan on her rising acting career

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla's Shantae Barnes-Cowan walks the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. Picture supplied.

Shantae Barnes-Cowan has enjoyed a whirlwind acting career and plenty of travel since bagging her first major acting role at 14 years old, but she says Whyalla still feels like home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.