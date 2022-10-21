The Steel City Street Toyrun is back November 5, with event organisers hoping for a bumper turnout to support Whyalla's disadvantaged children.
Now in its fourth year, the toyrun brings Whyalla's motorcycle community together for a parade that encourages red city locals to line the streets, enjoy the show and donate new toys for distribution to needy families at Christmas.
"People in Whyalla are struggling, but when it comes down to charity events like this, you wouldn't think so because everyone has got a heart. They all see it. The kids need it," toyrun organiser Darrel Risborg said.
Organisers are also seeking donations of canned food this year, so that event partner Centacare can create combined toy and food hampers for families in need of support during the festive season. The group's decision to collect food this year was linked to increased hardship in the community, Mr Risborg said.
The group requests toys be new and sealed in their packaging, but not gift-wrapped, so Centacare can see what the toy is and give it to a child who will enjoy it most.
The route this year is the same as in the previous three years. The parade will start from Steel City Tyres at 10am November 5 and taking in 32 streets across the city where residents and the community will have an opportunity to watch and make a donation. Last year's parade featured around 70 motorcycles.
The parade will arrive back at Steel City Tyres 90 minutes later at about 11.30am, where the wider community will be welcome to look at the bikes, admire the toys collected, and "even add some more if they like," Mr Risborg said.
Toyrun organisers are predominantly from the Whyalla Organised Rides Facebook group. They saw an opportunity to boost the event after covid restrictions led the cancellation of Whyalla's Christmas Pageant in recent years.
"Through covid there, we never had no pageant, which meant then the kids had no presents because the toyrun that used to happen on the main street [didn't happen]," Mr Risborg said.
Centacare handles the organisation and distribution of the community's donations after the November 5 event.
"Centacare are the ones that look after the ones that need looking after around our town," Mr Risborg said.
"The reason why we're having it so early is because... Centacare are the ones that have got to sort all this out, wrap them all up and distribute them. So if we sort this out early enough, the people at Centacare will be home with their families [at Christmas]."
On top of plans for more donations, toyrun organisers are also hoping for more vehicles to join the parade this year.
"If we could get some more police cars and ambos and all that on board, with the flashing lights and all that. Hey, everyone like seeing bikes, but when you see flashing lights heading down the road, as a little kid, nothing better," Mr Risbord said.
Whyalla toyrun organisers consider a similar annual event in Port Augusta to be the the benchmark.
"Port Augusta do one [street toy run], and it's very successful. We're aiming to be as big as theirs. Theirs is absolutely brilliant, and we're in line to be on par with theirs now."
Riders and vehicles in last year's toyrun included community members from Facebook groups Whyalla Organised Rides, British American Motorcycle and Whyalla Car Enthusiasts, as well as a firetruck and volunteers from Middleback CFS.
"Whyalla people are very passionate. We all love one another, we all get annoyed with one another, but when someone needs help, we're there for them."
