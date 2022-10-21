Whyalla News

Whyalla's Steel City Street Toyrun revs up for 2022

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:10am, first published 4:48am
The toyrun brings out riders from across Whyalla's motorcycle community. Picture supplied.

The Steel City Street Toyrun is back November 5, with event organisers hoping for a bumper turnout to support Whyalla's disadvantaged children.

