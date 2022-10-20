Whyalla's Patricia Hay turned 100 this week, surrounded by family and friends in the town she has called home since 2009 - and now she is flying high.
Mrs Hay is preparing for a Royal Australian Air Force helicopter ride on October 29, a gift from the Australian Defence Force to honour her service in the British air force in World War II.
On top of this, Mrs Hay has already received well-wishes from the Governor General, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, local members of government and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Mrs Hay was born in Dundee, Scotland, on the October 19, 1922. She served in the Royal Air Force as a cook in the war. During her service she met Frederick Hay, her future husband.
Fred and Pat fell in love, but Fred was dispatched to locations around the world. The two kept in touch with letters and care packages. It was a time of austerity and the gifts they exchanged via mail were taken from their service ration kits.
Pat would send Fred her ration of long, trimmable cigarettes called Lucky's. Fred would send Pat his ration of chocolate. The cigarettes were extra long and were cut to length by Fred.
They made it through the war, and were reunited back in the United Kingdom. The young couple married and had three children, Bill, Fred and Rita. One child became sick and the family doctor suggested a warmer climate - the family chose Adelaide.
They migrated in 1956 and worked hard, eventually owning and running several butcher's shops over the years.
Pat and Fred were active members of the Marion Returned Services League where they enjoyed the company of their many friends. Fred died in 2009, and soon after Pat moved to Whyalla to live near her daughter. Pat became a member of the Whyalla RSL.
Today, Mrs Hay has three children, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
"We all love Granny Pat very much and we wish her a very happy 100th birthday!" great granddaughter Trudy Roberts said.
"We are very happy and proud to share this milestone with her."
