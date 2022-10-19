Ramsey calls on Federal Government to fund Whyalla Airport security scanning

Federal MP Rowan Ramsey has called on the Commonwealth Government to fund the cost of ongoing security screening at Whyalla Airport in next week's federal budget.
Mr Ramsey, The Liberal Member for Grey, said the Albanese Government should match the former Coalition government's commitment to fund security scanning at the airport going forward, as current funding provisions set up under the Coalition were about to expire.
Without more federal funding, the cost of security screening at Whyalla Airport could be passed on to passengers - as much as $50 a head - Mr Ramsey said.
"Our March Budget included a top-up of $28.5m for the Regional Airport Screening Infrastructure Program to assist with the cost of running scanners at regional airports with comparatively low passenger numbers," Mr Ramsey said. The Coalition lost the federal election.
"I made the case back in 2018 when the security rules changed, that Whyalla was the worst affected airport in Australia and our passengers could simply not absorb the $50 a head cost of running the scanners."
"The new rules stipulated aircraft with a seating capacity in excess of 40 must have full scanning which includes our Qantas flights," Mr Ramsey said. "The rule changes dictated the airport had to be extended, remodelled and expensive scanning equipment installed."
As a result the Commonwealth Government provided $6.7m for airport upgrades and the installation of the scanners.
Mr Ramsey said that while he was greatly appreciative of the capital assistance, he made the case with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton that because of the relatively low passenger numbers, Whyalla simply could not absorb the ongoing cost of operating the scanners of about $1m a year.
"Consequently, a fund was put in place to assist airports like Whyalla which I understand is close to exhaustion," Mr Ramsey said. "Our March Budget which provided ongoing support was not passed because we lost the election and it is now incredibly urgent that the Albanese Government includes at least the same ongoing commitment in next week's Budget as we had provided."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.