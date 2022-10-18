Whyalla Baseball and Softball Association is looking to bring back senior baseball competition in the red city after a two-year hiatus.
The club will hold an open day for players aged 16 and up to come down and "have a throw and a hit" at 2pm this Sunday October 23 at the Weeroona Bay Football and Sport Club.
Program coordinator Damien Pietuch said the aim was to introduce a social league of two Whyalla teams that could play each other once a month to rebuild regular baseball fixtures in the city. Skill level would be spread evenly between the two teams.
"We know there's been a bit of interest [in baseball] at a senior level of people wanting to get back out and have a throw and a hit."
"Ideally we'd be wanting 12 people per team, so about 24 people in total."
There is no game format planned for the open day this Sunday, with the focus instead on basic skills and getting to know prospective team mates. Games will come later in the season.
Mr Pietuch said while softball in the city was going strong, the club had plans to do more with baseball and junior tee-ball, and appeal to people of all ages and skill levels.
The baseball open day on Sunday is predominantly for senior players aged 16 and up, but junior players aged 10-16 are welcome to come along as well.
There may be an opportunity for senior baseball competition with Port Lincoln later in the season, with any potential team to be assembled from the two social sides in Whyalla.
For more information about baseball, softball or tee-ball contact Whyalla Baseball and Softball Association.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.