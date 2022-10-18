Whyalla News

New competition begins: Social bowls at the Whyalla Bowling Club

By David Bull
October 18 2022 - 12:13am
Whyalla Bowling Club has launched a social competition for those seeking something more relaxed. Picture supplied.

The Whyalla Bowling Club has started its internal 'Home League' competition, to accommodate those club members who no longer have the time or desire to play the more formal inter-club pennants format.

