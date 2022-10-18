New competition begins: Social bowls at the Whyalla Bowling Club

The Whyalla Bowling Club has started its internal 'Home League' competition, to accommodate those club members who no longer have the time or desire to play the more formal inter-club pennants format.
This new competition started on Friday October 14 and will continue for a further 17 weeks, plus finals, with the aim to give all members (full and social) an opportunity to play a more internal competitive game of bowls, without the more restrictive rules of pennants.
All club members have been selected into four sides, currently called Green, Yellow, White and Grey.
The format of play can be a combination of a game of singles, pairs, triples or fours, which is dependent on how many players per team are available each week, but each team must play three games.
For example, if each team has seven players available, the format could be two games of pairs and one game of triples. If there are five players available for each team, then two games of pairs and a singles game would be played.
A twist to the games is that players change positions in the team after a set number of ends (except for singles), so that each player plays all positions in the game.
On Friday all four teams had five players available so that one singles and two doubles games could be played. The 6pm start was popular with all games completed by 8:30pm. For $6.00 members enjoyed a game of bowls, a light supper and a chance to win the member jackpot, which must be won each Friday of play.
Green versus Gold: Green won the singles 35 shots to 8, but lost both the pairs games, 16 shots to 23 and 17 shots to 24. Overall, their total shots plus singles win gave Green a win 8 points to 4.
Grey versus White: Grey won the singles 24 shots to 17, and one of the pairs games, 18 shots to 15, but lost the second pairs game 10 shots to 30. Overall, their total shots plus pairs win gave White a win 8 points to 4.
The Whyalla Bowling Club will now be open most Friday nights for the 'Home League'. This type of competition, in a very social atmosphere, may be of interest to you. Please feel free to come and have a look.
The Monday Night Social Bowls competition (Night Owls) sponsored by Whyalla Funeral Services, with a 16 week program to begin on November 7, with a practice night at 7pm on Monday October 31.
The competition aims for 14 teams of four players, (with 12 teams currently nominated), and is open to anyone who would like to come and try the game of bowls, in a very social and relaxed atmosphere.
For $5.00 you play eight ends of fours, stop for a light supper and quiz, then play another game of eight ends. Start at 7pm, finish by 10pm.
If you are an individual, a couple or a group of four looking to try the game of lawn bowls, in a very friendly and social atmosphere, please contact the club.
David Bull
Executive President, Whyalla Bowling Club
