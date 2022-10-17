Council is seeking tenders for the next phase of its road renewal program, budgeting less money for the project after significant spending during the last three years.
Whyalla City Council has allocated about $4.5 million for the 2022-25 road maintenance program, down from $14 million for the previous three-year phase. A spokesman for council said the reduction in budget was because the previous program phase had addressed "a backlog of assets at end-of-life."
Council currently has two tenders open, one for road resurfacing and pavement reconstruction and another for road linemarking. Both tenders are for maintenance of existing roadways across the city from 2022 to 2025.
"These tenders relate to planned renewal on Council's road and footpath network over the coming three-year period," a councils spokesperson said.
"These two contracts, along with the kerb renewal contract, make up Council's Transport Renewal Program, which replaces assets that are approaching the end of their useful life."
The spokesperson said recent renewal work had been a success.
"Council budgeted approximately $14 million for the previous three-year program, which has just been completed..."
"As a result, Whyalla now has a road network in much better overall condition, allowing the current program budget to cost far less - around $4.5 million over the three years - while still covering road segments across the city."
Council conducted research to help it prioritise what roads and footpaths to renew, the spokesperson said.
"Council collects detailed data on the condition of all its transport assets every five years, and uses this information to develop a program of which roads, kerb and footpaths need to be replaced."
