Windfall: Whyalla local wins big on scratch-it

A Whyalla woman is in a state of "shock" after purchasing a $100,000 winning Instant Scratch-It ticket from George Avenue Deli in Whyalla Norrie.
"I can't believe I won $100,000?! I didn't think I'd won that much when I initially scratched the ticket!" the winner said, who purchased the ticket from the deli at 77 George Avenue.
"I thought I'd won $10,000, and I even went back to George Avenue Deli to double-check with them."
"It wasn't until a week later when I went to The Lott's head office in Marleston to claim my winnings that they told me I'd won $100,000!" the winner said.
"I'm going to treat myself to a nice dinner and some wine to celebrate!"
George Avenue Deli owner Lorna-Jane Anderson said she was ecstatic to sell her first top prize winning ticket since owning the store for six years. The deli also keeps busy as a Post Office and lottery agent. Ms Anderson was born and raised in Whyalla.
"It's very exciting! We couldn't be happier seeing the prize go to a regular and local customer who continues to support us each week," My Anderson said.
"It's amazing. I'm very happy for the lady. It's come at great time for her, just before Christmas."
When the winner came into the store to check the ticket, Ms Anderson said she ran it through the machine and told her, "contact The Lott head office, because you've either won $10,000 or $100,000."
