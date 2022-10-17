Whyalla News

Windfall: Whyalla local wins big on scratch-it

By Tristan Tobin
October 17 2022
A photo of the winning ticket purchased at Whyalla's George Avenue Deli. Picture supplied.

A Whyalla woman is in a state of "shock" after purchasing a $100,000 winning Instant Scratch-It ticket from George Avenue Deli in Whyalla Norrie.

