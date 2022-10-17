Indians sweep the weekend of softball with two wins to start the season.
Saturday saw Eagles face off against Indians, with Indians in first and scoring two with Mel Sleep's hit to left field and Courtney Balek to centre. However, a slick double play from the Eagles saw Rebecca Bubicich and Courtney Balek out. With Eagles in for their bat, Judi Kneebone and Norma Damon both went on with a walk, while Kneebone scored home on a wild pitch. Indians went in scoring eight across with hits from Shelley Cousins, Carmen Buzzacott, Montana Tremble and Aleah Sleep. Errors from the Eagles helped four of those runs. Eagles scored five in the second innings with hits from Missy McNamara and Rona Dodd. Indians scored another three in the third and the Eagles two, but with their lead Indians took the win 13-8.
Cats versus Road Runners
Roadies were in first, where they got three across with a hit from Bri Roughsedge. Cats struggled at the start with three runs crossed out in red, but they settled down in the second innings, with three across following big hits from Moreana Hopkins, Jen Ormsby, Railey Reedy and Jess Mitchell. A couple of errors from Roadies meant they lost two runs in red. The fourth innings saw Roadies on four. When the Cats girls had their bat, some nice plays followed and Daelyn Reedy thumped a three base hit to right field. Mia Dodd got past the Roadies shortstop and the Cats scored 3 across to get the win 6-4.
Eagles versus Road Runners
Roadies girls went in first and were kept scoreless until the second innings where they got six across with hits from Mia Adams, Bri Roughsedge, Aimee Watson, Sam Watson and the youngsters Shelby Roughsedge (two base hit) and Porscha Collier. Eagles were also kept scoreless in the first innings, scoring two in the second with hits from Demi Williams and Sharyn Nottle. Both sides were again scoreless in the third, with Roadies' Shelby Roughsedge taking a cracker catch in left field. Eagles scored two in the fourth innings with hits from Judi Kneebone and a two base hit from Sharyn Nottle. A couple of errors for the Roadies girls saw those runs crossed out in red. Roadies scored one in the fourth innings to keep the lead and take the win 7-4.
Tigers back after hiatus, taking on Indians
Indians went in first, getting two across with hits from Mel Sleep, Tanya Eversen and a huge, three base hit from Courtney Balek. The Tigers started back with new players along with a few familiar faces. They got one across with Tanya Connor home on an error. Indians scored eight in the second innings with hits and errors but all three outs by Jeanne Mcintosh from the middle. Tigers scored two in the third with a hit from Joan Shea. Louisha Williams went on with a walk and scored. A pitching change for Indians saw Carmen Buzzacott go to shortstop and then get two outs with some top throws to first (well done Mel). Indians won the day 10-3. Well done to the Tigers newcomers on their first game for the season.
Safe Hits for the weekend
Indians - M.Sleep 3, A. Sleep 1, S.Cousins 3, C.Balek 5, R.Bubicich 2, T.Eversen 2, C.Buzzacott 1, M.Marino 3, K.King 2, M.Tremble 1.
Eagles - J.Kneebone 2, L.Edwards 2, M.McNamara 1, M.Mcintosh 2, S.Nottle 2, R.Dodd 1, D.Williams 2.
Road Runners - M.Adams 2, B.Roughsedge 4, A.Watson 2, R.Fowler 1, S. Watson 1, S. Roughsedge 1, P.Collier 1.
Cats - D.Reedy 1, M.Hopkins 2, M.Dodd 1, J.Mitchell 1, J.Ormsby 1, R.Reedy 1.
Tigers - J.Shea 1, S. Shea 1.
Saturday October 22
2.30pm - Indians Vs Cats
4.05pm - Tigers Vs Eagles
Bye - Roadies - Canteen and Umpiring - Roadies
Set Up - Indians - Pack Up - Tigers
