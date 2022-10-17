Indians went in first, getting two across with hits from Mel Sleep, Tanya Eversen and a huge, three base hit from Courtney Balek. The Tigers started back with new players along with a few familiar faces. They got one across with Tanya Connor home on an error. Indians scored eight in the second innings with hits and errors but all three outs by Jeanne Mcintosh from the middle. Tigers scored two in the third with a hit from Joan Shea. Louisha Williams went on with a walk and scored. A pitching change for Indians saw Carmen Buzzacott go to shortstop and then get two outs with some top throws to first (well done Mel). Indians won the day 10-3. Well done to the Tigers newcomers on their first game for the season.

