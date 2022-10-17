Whyalla News

Indians sweep weekend in Whyalla softball

By Jane Boxall
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indians sweep the weekend of softball with two wins to start the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.