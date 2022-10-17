Whyalla News

Norths down Roosters in Whyalla cricket season opener

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:10am, first published 2:44am
Whyalla Central Cricket Club's Scott Collison. Picture supplied.

North Whyalla have begun their season with a hard-fought win over fierce rivals Central Whyalla. In a contest that ebbed and flowed, the Magpies managed to chase down Centrals' first-innings score with three overs to spare.

