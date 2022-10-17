North Whyalla have begun their season with a hard-fought win over fierce rivals Central Whyalla. In a contest that ebbed and flowed, the Magpies managed to chase down Centrals' first-innings score with three overs to spare.
The first round of the Northern Super League saw Centrals win the toss in perfect conditions for batting, with Josh Ackland and Luke Schubert opening. The pair managed to see off the new ball duo of Patrick McArthur and Sam Daw, getting the Roosters through to the first drinks break unscathed.
Sitting at 0/73 in the twenty-third over, Centrals looked set to put on a hefty total, before Matt Quist broke the game open, dismissing Ackland for a well-compiled 42. Quist went on to take two more wickets, including Schubert for an innings-high 52.
At three wickets down for 107, Scott Collison and Jayden Croft put on a much needed middle-order partnership of 39, until a four-wicket collapse late in the innings saw Centrals reach a respectable total of 160.
North's chase began with a flurry of boundaries, as Quist and Lachie Phillips looked to make early inroads. Quist was eventually bowled by Ethan Inglis for 29, which started a mini-collapse for the Magpies, slumping to 3/62.
This saw Tom Baulderstone come to the crease. He acted as the mainstay throughout North's innings. Striking an impressive 60, Baulderstone's knock got his team to 143 before being dismissed by young speedster Charlie Woolford.
An exceptional runout by Daniel Collison late in the day gave the Roosters some hope, however Norths eventually scraped through to 7/162 in the forty-third over to win the game.
The result sees Norths beginning their Northern Super League campaign with an important victory, as they look to defend their 2021/22 title.
