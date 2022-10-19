POLL POSITION
Meet the Candidates
Thursday, October 20, 5.30pm, Whyalla Secondary College, Mount Laura Theatre, 11 Nicolson Avenue, Meet your City Council candidates for mayor and councillor in the November council elections.
BABY FUN
Gigglepots at Library
Mondays and Fridays, weekly, next session October 24, 10am, Whyalla Public Library, Fun interactive time for babies and toddlers full of songs, rhymes and new friends. Bookings through Eventbrite.
SPRING INTO ART
Whyalla Art Group Exhibition
Friday, October 21, 5 Darling Terrace, 6.30pm-8.30pm; opening night of vibrant Spring Exhibition, runs until November 19.
HAPPY CENTENARY
Whyalla Scouts Open Day
Saturday, October 22, 10.30am to 1.30pm, Rozee Street Scout Hall; Come and celebrate 100 years of Scouting in Whyalla at hall open day, including opening of time capsule at 11am. Food available.
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, October 22, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, drop in for bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, October 24 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, October 25, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, heating and cooling, for information 0429 049 676.
STEM FUN
Robots and 3D Printing at the Library
Wednesday, October 26, 4pm, Whyalla Public Library, Kids over 12 learn STEM by programming robots and making 3D designs for printing. Bookings through Eventbrite.
PARENTING CIRCLE
Circle of Security Parenting
Thursday, October 27, Whyalla Public Library, Free 8-week Gowrie program to assist parents to build stronger relationships with their children, creche available, bookings call Carmen on 0481 441 122.
GET TOGETHER
Puddy Family Reunion
Saturday, October 29, Courthouse Museum, 13 Stuart St, Melrose, 9am-4pm, $5 includes museum visit, tea/coffee and a treat, for full weekend itinerary - Deb Wise, 0402 254 994 or familyresearch1845@gmail.com
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, October 29, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; enjoy some barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
TOP GUN
Whyalla Wings Open Day
Saturday, October 29, Whyalla Airport, 1-5pm; aerobatics, aircraft and car displays, prizes to be won, WW2 fighter-bomber to perform foreshore flyover at 12pm.
