Maintenance work on steam pipes at a local steelworks means Whyalla residents may hear isolated 'whooshing' noises over four days this October.
Liberty Primary Steel advised the community of planned maintenance work to its plant's steam piping this month, saying residents may hear a limited number of venting instances, each lasting about five minutes.
Three steam venting instances are planned between October 21 and October 16. Residents can expect each vent to last five minutes with a ten minute interval in between. Venting is not scheduled to take place overnight, but this is subject to production requirements.
"Depending on weather conditions these high pressure venting releases may be able to be heard and steam may be visible. The community is assured that these are planned events and the plant is operating as normal," a GFG Alliance statement said.
"The work involves cleaning the pipes to ensure there are no blockages interrupting the regular steaming process."
GFG Alliance said the cleaning and venting was part of routine maintenance on Liberty Primary Steels' steam infrastructure, and occurs as often as is required.
The steam is not mixed with any other gasses or chemicals prior to venting, GFG alliance said.
