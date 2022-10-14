Whyalla News

'Whoosh': Steelworks maintenance may bring noise to Whyalla

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
Liberty Primary Steel is conducting maintenace work this month, venting steam that may be audible and visibible to Whyalla residents. Picture supplied.

Maintenance work on steam pipes at a local steelworks means Whyalla residents may hear isolated 'whooshing' noises over four days this October.

